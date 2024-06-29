CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: CTET July admit cards expected to be out soon on ctet.nic.in, details inside

CBSE is expected to release the admit cards of CTET July 2024 soon

CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024 admit cards soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released....Read More

As per the schedule, the test is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024. and the admit cards will be released before that on the official website. Ahead of the CTET admit card, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates.

The exam city slips inform candidates about the city in which their exam centres will be located. The CTET admit card will contain information about the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other details.

On the day of the examination, candidates who are appearing for the CTET exam must bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required

Here are the steps to download the CTET 2024 admit card:

Go to the exam website, ctet.nic.in.

Open the CTET admit card link.

Enter your login details and submit it.

Check and download the CBSE CTET answer key.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the CTET admit card download link and other information.