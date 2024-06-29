CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: CTET July admit cards expected to be out soon on ctet.nic.in, details inside
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024 admit cards soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released....Read More
As per the schedule, the test is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024. and the admit cards will be released before that on the official website. Ahead of the CTET admit card, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates.
The exam city slips inform candidates about the city in which their exam centres will be located. The CTET admit card will contain information about the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other details.
On the day of the examination, candidates who are appearing for the CTET exam must bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required
Here are the steps to download the CTET 2024 admit card:
Go to the exam website, ctet.nic.in.
Open the CTET admit card link.
Enter your login details and submit it.
Check and download the CBSE CTET answer key.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the CTET admit card download link and other information.
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Admit card is compulsory
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination centre without the admit card and photo ID proof. They must undergo the mandatory frisking before entering the exam hall, the CBSE said.
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Mandatory Biometric attendance
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Biometric attendance is mandatory for all candidates before entering the examination hall. If any candidate enters the examination hall without marking the biometric attendance, his/her result may be cancelled, the CBSE has informed.
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Steps to download the CTET 2024 admit card:
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live:
- Go to the exam website, ctet.nic.in.
- Open the CTET admit card link.
- Enter your login details and submit it.
- Check and download the CBSE CTET admit card.
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Things to bring to exam hall
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: On the day of the examination, candidates who are appearing for the CTET exam must bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Direct link to check exam city slips
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Here the direct link to check exam city slips
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Get the latest updates on the Education Portal of HT
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Website to check for hall ticket
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released.
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Exam to be conducted on
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: CTET July 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024.
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: Hall Ticket expected to be released soon
CTET 2024 Admit Card Live: CBSE is expected to release the hall ticket of CTET July 2024 exam soon