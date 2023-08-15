Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET hall tickets, direct link, exam date, latest news at ctet.nic.in
CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET hall tickets, direct link, exam date, latest news at ctet.nic.in

Aug 15, 2023 12:56 PM IST
CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET hall tickets releasing soon. 

CTET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Admit Card 2023 on August 18, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. 

CTET examination will be conducted on August 20, 2023 in OMR based mode. The admit card of the applicants, with details of examination city allotted to them will be available on August 18. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. 

There will be two papers for CTET- Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and other details. 

    CTET admit card 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: August 18, 2023 

    Time: Not Known 

