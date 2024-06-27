CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July admit cards soon on ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024 admit cards soon. The test is scheduled to take place on July 7 and the admit cards will be released before that on ctet.nic.in....Read More

Ahead of the CTET admit card, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates.

The exam city slip informed candidates about the city in which their exam centres will be located. The CTET admit card mentions the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other details.

On the day of the examination, candidates must bring the CTET admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents, if required

How to download CTET 2024 admit card

Go to the exam website, ctet.nic.in.

Open the CTET admit card link.

Enter your login details and submit it.

Check and download the CBSE CTET answer key.

Follow this live blog for CTET admit card download link and other details.