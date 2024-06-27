CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July admit cards soon on ctet.nic.in
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024 admit cards soon. The test is scheduled to take place on July 7 and the admit cards will be released before that on ctet.nic.in....Read More
Ahead of the CTET admit card, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates.
The exam city slip informed candidates about the city in which their exam centres will be located. The CTET admit card mentions the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other details.
On the day of the examination, candidates must bring the CTET admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents, if required
How to download CTET 2024 admit card
Go to the exam website, ctet.nic.in.
Open the CTET admit card link.
Enter your login details and submit it.
Check and download the CBSE CTET answer key.
Follow this live blog for CTET admit card download link and other details.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Biometric attendance must
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Biometric attendance is mandatory for all candidates before entering the examination hall. If any candidate enters the examination hall without marking the biometric attendance, his/her result may be cancelled, the CBSE has informed.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Entry not allowed without admit card, frisking to take place
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination centre without the admit card and photo ID proof. They must undergo the mandatory frisking before entering the exam hall, the CBSE said.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download CBSE CTET hall tickets
- Go to ctet.nic.in.
- Open the admit card download link
- Login with application number and date of birth
- Check and download the CTET admit card.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city slips released
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Ahead of CTET admit cards, the CBSE issued exam city information slips for the candidates on ctet.nic.in. On exam city slips, the candidates got to know the name of the examination city. Exam centre name and other details will be mentioned on the admit cards.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam to be held on July 7
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: The national-level teacher eligibility test is scheduled to be held on July 7. Before the examination, admit cards will be shared with the candidates on ctet.nic.in.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards expected soon
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: The CBSE will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2024 examination admit cards soon.