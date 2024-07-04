CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall Ticket expected soon at ctet.nic.in, how to download, updates here

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) admit cards are expected to be out soon. When released, candidates who will be appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released. It may be mentioned here that the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is scheduled to conduct CTET 2024 on July 7, 2024....Read More

Earlier, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates. The exam city slips contains information about the city in which the exam centres will be located.

The CTET admit card will contain the details about the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other information.

On the day of the examination, registered candidates who are appearing for the CTET exam are mandatorily required to bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required.

