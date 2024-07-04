CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall Ticket expected soon at ctet.nic.in, how to download, updates here
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) admit cards are expected to be out soon. When released, candidates who will be appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released. It may be mentioned here that the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is scheduled to conduct CTET 2024 on July 7, 2024....Read More
Earlier, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates. The exam city slips contains information about the city in which the exam centres will be located.
The CTET admit card will contain the details about the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other information.
On the day of the examination, registered candidates who are appearing for the CTET exam are mandatorily required to bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required.
Follow the liveblog for the latest updates on CTET Admit Card 2024 and important developments.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Carrying hall tickets mandatory
Candidates must note that carrying the CTET Admit Card 2024 is essential to ensure entry into the examination hall.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: What are the credentials required to download admit card?
To download the CTET Admit Card 2024, candidates have to enter the following details:
- Application number
- Date of birth
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Learn the steps to download the hall ticket
Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in.
Open the admit card download link given on the home page.
Provide your application number, date of birth and the security pin displayed.
Submit and download the CTET admit card.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: When is exam scheduled to be held?
The CTET 2024 is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024 (Sunday).
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Where to check hall tickets?
The CTET 2024 hall tickets will be released on the official website at ctet.nic.in.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall tickets expected soon
The CTET 2024 hall tickets are expected soon on the official website.