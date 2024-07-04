Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Thursday, July 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall Ticket expected soon at ctet.nic.in, how to download, updates here

    July 4, 2024 12:03 PM IST
    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The CTET 2024 hall tickets are awaited at ctet.nic.in, follow the blog for the latest updates.
    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall tickets expected soon at ctet.nic.in. (HT file image)
    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall tickets expected soon at ctet.nic.in. (HT file image)

    The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) admit cards are expected to be out soon. When released, candidates who will be appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released. It may be mentioned here that the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is scheduled to conduct CTET 2024 on July 7, 2024....Read More

    Earlier, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates. The exam city slips contains information about the city in which the exam centres will be located.

    The CTET admit card will contain the details about the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other information.

    On the day of the examination, registered candidates who are appearing for the CTET exam are mandatorily required to bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required.

    Follow the liveblog for the latest updates on CTET Admit Card 2024 and important developments.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 4, 2024 12:03 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Carrying hall tickets mandatory

    Candidates must note that carrying the CTET Admit Card 2024 is essential to ensure entry into the examination hall.

    July 4, 2024 12:00 PM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: What are the credentials required to download admit card?

    To download the CTET Admit Card 2024, candidates have to enter the following details:

    1. Application number
    2. Date of birth
    July 4, 2024 11:55 AM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Learn the steps to download the hall ticket

    Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in.

    Open the admit card download link given on the home page.

    Provide your application number, date of birth and the security pin displayed.

    Submit and download the CTET admit card.

    July 4, 2024 11:54 AM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: When is exam scheduled to be held?

    The CTET 2024 is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024 (Sunday).

    July 4, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Where to check hall tickets?

    The CTET 2024 hall tickets will be released on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

    July 4, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall tickets expected soon

    The CTET 2024 hall tickets are expected soon on the official website.

    News education competitive exams CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall Ticket expected soon at ctet.nic.in, how to download, updates here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes