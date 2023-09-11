News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: How to download CBSE CTET August answer key?
CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: How to download CBSE CTET August answer key?

Sep 11, 2023 01:01 PM IST
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CTET August examination answer key will be released on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release CTET August examination answer key on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check it using application number and date of birth. 

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates(Shutterstock)

Results of the exam is expected by September-end. Ahead of results, the provisional answer key of paper 1 and paper 2 along with candidates' responses will be shared on the exam website. A window will be given during which candidates can raise objections to the provisional key, if any. 

After the objection window is closed, the final key and result will be prepared. 

Over 29 lakh candidates had registered for CTET August exam and of them, 80 per cent had attended the test.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 11, 2023 01:01 PM IST

    CTET answer key 2023: Result date

    CTET result will likely be announced by September-end. Before that, the provisional answer key will be published. 

  • Sep 11, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    How to download CTET August answer key?

    1. Visit ctet.nic.in.
    2. Open the answer key link for paper 1/2.
    3. Enter your application number, date of birth, login. 
    4. Check and download the provisional answer key. 
  • Sep 11, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    CTET answer key 2023: Where to check it

    The provisional, official answer key of CTET will be issued on ctet.nic.in. 

