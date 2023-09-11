CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: How to download CBSE CTET August answer key?

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release CTET August examination answer key on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check it using application number and date of birth. CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates(Shutterstock)

Results of the exam is expected by September-end. Ahead of results, the provisional answer key of paper 1 and paper 2 along with candidates' responses will be shared on the exam website. A window will be given during which candidates can raise objections to the provisional key, if any.

After the objection window is closed, the final key and result will be prepared.

Over 29 lakh candidates had registered for CTET August exam and of them, 80 per cent had attended the test.