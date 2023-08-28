CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The provisional answer key of CTET 2023 is awaited. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release provisional answer key of CTET paper 1 and paper 2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. CBSE CTET answer key 2023 live updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per CBSE, CTET results are expected by September-end. Ahead of results, the provisional key will be issued.

A window will be given to raise objections to the preliminary answer key after which the final key and results will be prepared.

The exam was held on August 20 in which over 29 lakh candidates were registered. The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent. Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).