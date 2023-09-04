News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in
Live

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in

Sep 04, 2023 02:02 PM IST
OPEN APP

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates:  CBSE CTET answer key will be released at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The CBSE CTET 2023 answer keys will be released on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by the end of September. However, the preliminary answer key will be released before the announcement of the results.

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited
CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited

Over 29 lakh candidates applied for the exam, which was held on August 20. The exam had an attendance rate of about 80%. 14,02,184 of them were registered for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8), and 15,01,719 were for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5).

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 04, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2023: How to download

    Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Click on CTET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the answer key and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Sep 04, 2023 02:01 PM IST

    CBSE CTET answer key 2023: Check total number of registered candidates

    While 15,01,719 students registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 through 5), 14,02,184 applicants enrolled for exam 2 (for courses 6 to 8).

  • Sep 04, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    CTET 2023: Answer key awaited

    CBSE CTET 2023 answer keys are awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results at ctet.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in cbse ctet + 2 more

Registration for JAM 2024 begins tomorrow on jam.iisc.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 04, 2023 02:31 PM IST

JAM 2024: Candidates can apply for the exam on jam.iitm.ac.in up to October 13.

JAM 2024 registration begins tomorrow on jam.iisc.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates:  CBSE CTET answer key will be released at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited
competitive exams
Updated on Sep 04, 2023 02:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

OPSC Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers admit card out at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission releases admit cards for Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) recruitment. Exam on September 10.

OPSC releases admit cards for Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) recruitment exam on Sept 4; exam on Sept 10
competitive exams
Published on Sep 04, 2023 12:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS SET 2023: Last date to apply without late fee on telanganaset.org

After this, candidates will be required to pay late fees to apply for the Telangana State Eligibility Test.

TS SET 2023: Last date to apply on telanganaset.org
competitive exams
Published on Sep 04, 2023 10:49 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS SET 2023: Osmania University to end application process tomorrow at telanganaset.org

TS SET 2023 application process to conclude tomorrow, September 4, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.

TS SET 2023: Osmania University to end application process tomorrow at telanganaset.org
competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2023 07:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins on September 5 at jam.iitm.ac.in, here’s how to apply

IIT JAM 2024 registration will begin on September 5, 2023. Candidates can apply at jam.iitm.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins on September 5 at jam.iitm.ac.in, here’s how to apply (Unsplash)
competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2023 02:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal SET 2023: Today last date to apply at www.wbcsconline.in

The West Bengal College Service Commission will end the registration process for the WB SET 2023 today. Apply now at www.wbcsconline.in.

West Bengal SET 2023: Today last date to apply at www.wbcsconline.in
competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC School Teacher 2023: Document verification dates released

BPSC School Teacher 2023 document verification dates have been released. Check the details below.

BPSC School Teacher 2023: Document verification dates released
competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2023 01:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 schedule revised, fill choices from tomorrow

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule revised, choice-filling starts tomorrow, seat allotment is on Sept 8 or 9, and the session begins Sept 5.

UP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 schedule revised, fill choices from tomorrow
competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2023 01:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEET UG 2023: MCC Registration for Round 3 Closes Tomorrow, two news seats added

MCC closes NEET UG counselling registration tomorrow. 2 seats added to Maulana Azad Medical College. Choice-making process ends on Sept 5.

MCC to Close Registration for NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Tomorrow, Apply Online at mcc.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2023 12:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB Bihar STET 2023: Age relaxation of 4 years given to all candidates

The age relaxation will be applicable to both paper 1 and paper 2 candidates and during the period of August 1, 2019 to August 1, 2023 (over age candidates).

BSEB Bihar STET 2023: Age relaxation of 4 years to all candidates
competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2023 09:42 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Exam: Vacancy reduced for this category

The number of vacancies as per the revised list for SC candidates is 28. Previously, it was 29.

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Exam: Vacancy reduced for SC category (File Photo)
competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2023 08:17 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IGNOU TEE December 2023 online registration begins at exam.ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December 2023 exam form submission window open till Sept 30. Exam to be held from Dec 1 to Jan 6. Apply online at exam.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE Dec 2023: Exam form submission window opens, check details
competitive exams
Published on Sep 02, 2023 06:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC ESE 2023 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC releases interview schedule for Engineering Services Main Written Exam 2023; interviews to be held from Sept 13-19.

UPSC ESE 2023 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in
competitive exams
Published on Sep 02, 2023 04:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NEET SS 2023: Final edit window opened at natboard.edu.in, link here

NEET SS 2023 final edit window opened at natboard.edu.in. The direct link is given below.

NEET SS 2023: Final edit window opened at natboard.edu.in, link here
competitive exams
Published on Sep 02, 2023 01:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out