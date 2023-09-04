CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The CBSE CTET 2023 answer keys will be released on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by the end of September. However, the preliminary answer key will be released before the announcement of the results. CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2023 answer key awaited

Over 29 lakh candidates applied for the exam, which was held on August 20. The exam had an attendance rate of about 80%. 14,02,184 of them were registered for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8), and 15,01,719 were for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5).