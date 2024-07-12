Edit Profile
Friday, July 12, 2024
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July provisional key awaited at ctet.nic.in, updates here

    July 12, 2024 2:56 PM IST
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: CBSE CTET July provisional key awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Answer Key 2024 in due course of time. The CBSE CTET provisional answer key when released can be checked on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET July examination was conducted on July 7, 2024. The examination was conducted in 136 cities across the country. It was conducted in twenty languages in two shifts: Paper II was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm....Read More

    Along with the answer key, the objection window will open. Candidates will have to raise objections against the answers they are not satisfied with. To raise the objections, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question the objection is raised as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key date, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 12, 2024 2:56 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Re-valuation/ Re-checking of results

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The result will not be re-evaluated/re-checked, and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

    July 12, 2024 2:51 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Validity of CTET certificate

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

    July 12, 2024 2:45 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Qualifying marks of CTET

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

    July 12, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Paper pattern

    Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

    Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

    July 12, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Eam conducted in two shifts

    July 12, 2024 2:33 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: What is the processing fee needed to raise objection for?

    July 12, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Official website

    July 12, 2024 2:28 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Objection window to open with answer key

    July 12, 2024 2:26 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: How to check

    Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Click on CTET 2024 Answer Key link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Once done, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the answer key and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    July 12, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Details about exam

    July 12, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: When and where exam was conducted?

    July 12, 2024 2:19 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check

    July 12, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET provisional key release date and time has not been announced yet.

