CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: CBSE CTET provisional key expected soon at ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CTET Answer Key 2026 soon. When released candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the provisional key when released through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The teacher eligibility test was conducted by the Board on February 7 and 8, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the country in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The objection window to raise challenges against CTET provisional key will be opened soon after the provisional key is released. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- per question as processing charges. The Board will accept only paid challenges made during the stipulated time. Challenges without payment of the fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more. ...Read More

