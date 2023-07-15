Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today at cuet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 15, 2023 08:41 AM IST

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key objection window closes today, July 15, 2023. Candidates can raise objections through cuet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for CUET PG 2023 Answer key on July 15, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The objection window will close at 11 pm today and the payment window will close at 11.50 pm. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee should be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up till today, July 15.

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Login to the account and click on submit.
  • Select the question and place your preferred answer.
  • Once done, make the payment of processing fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.

