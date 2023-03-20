CUET PG 2023 registration process begins today at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to begin registration for the Common University Entrance Exam (CUET-PG) 2023 Monday, March 20, 2023. Candidates will be able to apply through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The detailed schedule is released by the UGC chairman on his official Twitter account. CUET PG 2023 registration process begins today at uet.nta.nic.in

Taking to the Twitter, UGC Chairmen said, “Candidates may apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI”.

NTA will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admission (CUET-PG) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes at Central and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges.

CUET PG 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 4: Pay the applictaion fee

Step 5: Download and take print of the application form for future reference.