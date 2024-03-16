National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 19 exam. Candidates who will appear for CUET PG exam on March 19 can download the admit card through the official website of NTA CUET at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 19 exam out, download link here

The admit card can be downloaded by candidates from the said website using their application form number and date of birth. The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

CUET PG 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET PG 2024 examination is conducted from March 11 to March 28, 2024. The exam is conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 10.45 pm, the second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm and the third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers / subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.