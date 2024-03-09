CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA CUET PG hall tickets awaited for March 12 -28 exam dates

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG 2024 Admit Card for March 12 to March 28 exam dates likely soon. Candidates who are appearing for Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate courses can check and download the admit card through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in....Read More

As per the official notice, “Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on late dates beyond 11th March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently.”

Candidates can download their admit card from the website by using their application form number and date of birth.

The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. The examination will be conducted from March 11 to March 28, 2024, in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10.45 pm, second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

