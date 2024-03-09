Edit Profile
Saturday, Mar 9, 2024
    CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA CUET PG hall tickets awaited for March 12 -28 exam dates

    Mar 9, 2024 1:20 PM IST
    CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on NTA CUET hall tickets.
    cuet pg 2024 admit card live updates: nta cuet hall ticket, exam city slip, download link at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

    CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG 2024 Admit Card for March 12 to March 28 exam dates likely soon. Candidates who are appearing for Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate courses can check and download the admit card through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in....Read More

    As per the official notice, “Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on late dates beyond 11th March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently.”

    Candidates can download their admit card from the website by using their application form number and date of birth.

    The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. The examination will be conducted from March 11 to March 28, 2024, in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10.45 pm, second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on admit card, exam city, direct link here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 9, 2024 1:20 PM IST

    CUET PG admit card 2024: Helpline number

    Candidates should contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 pg@nta.ac.in if they have issues downloading the admit card.

    Mar 9, 2024 1:11 PM IST

    CUET PG 2024: Use log in credentials to download admit card

    Application number

    Date of Birth

    Mar 9, 2024 1:08 PM IST

    CUET PG 2024 admit card: Number of students

    The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests.

    Mar 9, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    CUET PG 2024: Exam date

    The CUET PG entrance exam will be held from March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode for 157 subjects.

    Mar 9, 2024 12:59 PM IST

    CUET PG: Where to check admit card link

    Candidates who are appearing for Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate courses can check and download the admit card through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Mar 9, 2024 12:53 PM IST

    CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: For March 12 to March 28 exam dates

    CUET PG 2024 Admit Card for March 12 to March 28 exam dates will be available likely soon on the official website of CUET PG.

