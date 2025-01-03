CUET PG 2025: Registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link and how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the CUET PG 2025 registration process on January 2, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for CUET PG can find the direct link through the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. CUET PG 2025: Registration begins, direct link and how to apply (Official website screenshot)

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is February 1, 2025. The correction window will open on February 3 and will close on February 5, 2025.

The CUET PG examination will be held between March 13 to March 31, 2025. The CUET (PG) – 2025 is being offered in 312 cities including 27 cities outside India. A total of 157 subjects are being offered in the CUET (PG) – 2025. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG) - 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).

The city intimation slip will be available on first week of March 2025 and the admit card will be available for download 4 days before the actual date of the examination.

CUET PG 2025: How to register

Interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on CUET PG 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to General category will have to pay ₹1400/- for two test papers and ₹700/- for one test paper, for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS, the application fee is ₹1200/- for two test papers and ₹600/- for one paper. SC/ ST/ Third Gender category candidates will have to pay ₹1100/- for two test papers and ₹600/- for one test paper and PwBD category candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- for two test papers and ₹600/- for one test paper.