CUET PG Admit Card 2023 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 10:22 AM IST

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Admit Card 2023 on June 3, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can download it through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for candidates whose examination is scheduled from June 5 to June 8, 2023. NTA will be conducting CUET PG examination from June 5 to July 17, 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts Shift 1: 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M, Shift 2: 12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M. and Shift 3: 03:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

Direct link to download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

Official Notice Here 

Saturday, June 03, 2023
