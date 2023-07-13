CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to download NTA CUET PG provisional answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG Answer Key 2023. Candidates can download the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses answer key through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in and also from CUET PG website at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key

UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has shared an update on CUET PG answer key. The tweet reads, “CUET-PG: The Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Papers and Recorded Responses will be available on the websites http://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in for all candidates who appeared for CUET (PG) – 2023 to challenge.”

The answer key challenge window will remain opened till 11 pm on July 15, 2023. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the country. The examination was conducted for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

