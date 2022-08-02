CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Candidates allowed to choose exam city for phase 2

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency is going to release admit cards for the second phase of Common University Admission Test (CUET) UG 2022 on August 2, 2022. Once released, it can be downloaded from cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG 2022 live updates

In the admit card notification, NTA said effort has been made to allot candidates exam cities of their choice but due to insufficient number of candidates or insufficient number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted in some cases as per existing rules.

However, such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different city allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier city at a later date.

Those who are ready to appear for the exam at allotted cities will write papers on August 4/5/6 and those who want to appear from old cities, will appear after August 10. This is only for candidates who have been allotted a different exam city.

“These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their Admit Cards and their examinations will be scheduled after 10 August 2022. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the Admit Card,” reads the NTA notification.

It should be noted that during phase 1 of CUET, some students had complained about late release of admit cards and that they were allotted a different exam city.