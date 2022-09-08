CUET UG 2022 answer key awaited at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know how to download it

CUET UG 2022: Provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 is awaited. The entrance test was held in July-August in multiple phases and candidates can expect the answer key soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Once published, they can download it using application number and date of birth.

The entrance exam for around 15 lakh candidates was held in July-August, 2022.

Along with answer key, candidates' responses will also be displayed. After that, they will be asked to raise objections to the provisional answer key, if any.

Feedback from candidates will be reviewed and if found to be correct, changes will be made in the final answer key.

CUET UG was conducte in 6 phases. Phase 1 was conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022, Phase 2 on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022, Phase 3 on August 7, 8 and 10, 2022. Phase 4 was conducted on August 17, 18 and 20, Phase 5 on August 21, 22 and 23 and Phase 6 was conducted on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022.

How to check CUET UG 2022 answer key

Go to the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Open the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter login details and submit.

View answer key and recorded responses.