Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download at cuet.samarth.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 07, 2022 03:58 PM IST

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key will release anytime soon. The steps to download the provisional answer key is given below.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download at cuet.samarth.ac.in(Hindustan Times)
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download at cuet.samarth.ac.in(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2022 Answer Key anytime soon. The provisional answer key of Common University Entrance Examination will be available for candidates on the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Agency conducted the examination in six phases- Phase 1 was conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022, Phase 2 on August 4, 5 and 6, 2022, Phase 3 on August 7, 8 and 10, 2022. Phase 4 was conducted on August 17, 18 and 20, Phase 5 on August 21, 22 and 23 and Phase 6 was conducted on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET UG 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 13 lakh candidates have appeared for CUET examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education answer key
education answer key

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out