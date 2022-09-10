Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections, direct link here

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections, direct link here

Published on Sep 10, 2022 08:05 AM IST

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key objection window will close today, September 10, 2022. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window for CUET UG 2022 Answer Key. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses objection window was opened on September 9 and will close on September 10, 2022 at 11. 50 pm.

The answer key has been released for all papers conducted from Phase 1 to Phase 6. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

The results of CUET UG will be declared by September 15, 2022, confirmed UGC Chairman. Along with the result, the final answer key will also release by National Testing Agency. Candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.

Saturday, September 10, 2022
