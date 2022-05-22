CUET UG 2022 registration ends today, apply till 5 pm on cuet.samarth.ac.in
- CUET 2022: Candidates can apply for the exam on cuet.samarth.ac.in up to 5 pm on May 22.
CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency will close the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on Sunday, May 22.
The application window will remain open till 5 pm and the application form correction window will remain open till 11:50 pm.
The application form correction window of CUET UG 2022 will be available from May 25 to 31.
Candidates can apply for the exam on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to UG and PG courses at participating universities and colleges across the country. For UG courses at central universities, appearing and qualifying in CUET is a must, in addition to fulfilling other eligibility conditions set by the respective institutions.
How to apply for CUET 2022
- Go to the exam website for UG courses – cuet.samarth.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ under the ‘Candidate Activity’ tab.
- Key in the required details and register.
- Now, login to your account and fill the application form. Upload documents and the exam fee.
- Submit the form. Download and save the final page for future reference.
For further information, candidates can write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call NTA at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.
Meanwhile, registration for CUET PG 2022 is going on. Candidates can apply for the test on cuet.nta.nic.in.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics