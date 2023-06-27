CUET UG 2023: Where, how to check answer key

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 soon. The entrance test was held in May-June and news, answer keys along with candidates' responses and question papers will be shared. CUET UG 2023 answer key expected soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in(Shutterstock)

CUET UG answer key will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA will first issue the provisional answer key of each subject. After that, candidates will be asked to send their feedback on payment of a fee per question.

NTA will review objections sent by candidates after which final answer key and result will be prepared.

Steps to check CUET UG 2023 answer key

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in. Now, go to the answer key tab. Enter your application number, date of birth and login. Check and download the CUET answer key/question paper/recorded responses.

The entrance test was held in multiple shifts and days. NTA is expected to publish answer keys of all days and shifts together.