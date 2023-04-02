Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023 application correction process ends tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 02, 2023 06:46 PM IST

The CUET UG correction window will remain opened till April 3, 2023.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the CUET UG 2023 correction window on April 3. Candidates can edit their Common University Entrance Test application on the NTA CUET website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 03 April 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI”, reads the official notification.

The Common University Entrance Exam (UG) - 2023 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency from May 21 onwards, at various exam Centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET UG 2023: Know how to make changes in application

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Log in to your portal

Make changes to the applictaion

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

