CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip releasing on May 14 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2023 04:38 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 examination city intimation slip releasing on May 14.

National Testing Agency will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2023) examination city intimation slip on May 14. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the city intimation slip on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 admit card will be released three days before the actual date of the examination. Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] 2023 will be conducted from 21 May 2023 onwards.

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link

Key in your login credentials

Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

For the latest updates regarding the exam, applicants are advised to regularly check the NTA websites at www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

national testing agency
