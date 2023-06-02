Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023: Exam city slip released for June 5-8 dates, download link here

CUET UG 2023: Exam city slip released for June 5-8 dates, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 02, 2023 05:54 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 exam city slip has been released for June 5 to 8, 2023 exam dates. The link is available on the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip. The exam city slip has been released for June 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2023 exam dates. The link is available on the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can check or download their examination city intimation slip of CUET (UG) - 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. In the City Intimation Slip, the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form, are being displayed.

Direct link to download exam city intimation slip

CUET UG 2023: How to download exam city intimation slip

To download the exam city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET UG 2023 exam city link available on the home page.
  • Login with your credentials.
  • Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the exam city and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There are some cities where the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination may be extended to June 9, 10 and 11, 2023. So, the City Intimation Slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on the dates mentioned above will also be released soon.

