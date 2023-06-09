National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 final phase exam dates details. Candidates who have registered themselves can check the Common University Entrance Test final of phase 6 dates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. CUET UG 2023 final phase exam dates released at nta.ac.in, notice here

The final phase examination will be conducted on June 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023 in some cities where the count of registered candidates is very large.

As per the official notice, all those candidates who have not been issued Admit Card / City Intimation Slip yet or any of the Test paper(s) opted by them in the Application have not been scheduled yet, will be scheduled in Phase 6 i.e., 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023. This will be the final Phase for CUET (UG) – 2023. The buffer dates will be 21, 22, and 23 June 2023.

Phase 5 examination will begin today, June 9 and will end on June 11, 2023. Around 1.27 lakh candidates will appear for Phase 5. Overall 14.99 lakh candidates have registered for CUET UG examination 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.