CUET UG Answer Key 2024 LIVE: Provisional key, responses, question papers awaited on exams.nta.ac.in
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) in May and it will release the provisional answer key next. When released, the candidates can download the CUET UG answer key from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in. The NTA conducted the CUET UG exam on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) modes....Read More
Along with the answer key of CUET UG, the NTA will also release candidates' responses and display the question papers.
To download the CUET UG answer key, the candidates must log in with the application number and date of birth.
Candidates will get a window to raise objections to the provisional answer key. The facility will be available on the payment of a non-refundable fee for each question.
Check the latest updates on the CUET UG answer key below
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Keep these details ready
Application number and date of birth.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Details to be shared along with answer key
Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA will share candidates' responses and display the question papers.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Here's where to check provisional answer key
The CUET UG provisional answer key will be available on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Login credentials required
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: To download the provisional answer key of CUET UG, the candidates must log in to exams.nta.ac.in with application number and date of birth.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: How to check provisional key
- Go to exams.nta.ac.in.
- Open the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam page.
- Open the provisional answer key download link and login
- Check the answer key, questions and recorded responses.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: About objection window
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: The NTA will open the objection window after releasing the provisional key. Candidates can send their feedback on payment of a non-refundable fee for each question. More information will be shared through the notification which will be released along with the answer key.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Question paper, responses awaited
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Along with the provisional answer key of CUET UG, the agency will also display the question papers of all subjects and the candidates' responses.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: NTA to release provisional answer key next
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG exam was conducted in May and the provisional answer key is awaited. Once released, the candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in.