CUET UG Answer Key 2024 LIVE: Provisional key, responses, question papers awaited on exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) in May and it will release the provisional answer key next. When released, the candidates can download the CUET UG answer key from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in. The NTA conducted the CUET UG exam on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) modes....Read More

Along with the answer key of CUET UG, the NTA will also release candidates' responses and display the question papers.

To download the CUET UG answer key, the candidates must log in with the application number and date of birth.

Candidates will get a window to raise objections to the provisional answer key. The facility will be available on the payment of a non-refundable fee for each question.

Check the latest updates on the CUET UG answer key below