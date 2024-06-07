Edit Profile
Friday, June 7, 2024
    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET provisional answer key awaited, updates here

    June 7, 2024 2:32 PM IST
    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET UG provisional key is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET provisional answer key awaited
    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET provisional answer key awaited

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2024 Answer Key likely soon. The answer key for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be available on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The answer key will also be available on cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in....Read More

    The objection window will open soon after the provisional answer key has been released and will remain open for 2-3 days. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a processing fee for each question they raise objections against.

    This year, the CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. The examination was conducted in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

    Around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG examination across the country and abroad. Follow the blog for answer key date, objection window, processing fee and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 7, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Around 15 lakh candidates appeared

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: This year around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for CUET UG examination across the country and abroad.

    June 7, 2024 2:23 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Login details to check answer key

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The login details required to check answer key are:

    Application Number

    Password

    Security Pin

    June 7, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: List of websites

    exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

    cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in

    June 7, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Websites to check

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses answer key will be available on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and also on cuetug.ntaonline.in.

    June 7, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: How to download provisional answer key

    Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

    Click on CUET UG 2024 Answer Key link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the answer key and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    June 7, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: When was exam conducted in Delhi/NCR

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test 501) were conducted in Centres across Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad on May 29, 2024.

    June 7, 2024 1:56 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Number of candidates appeared

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG examination across the country and abroad.

    June 7, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: When was exam conducted?

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: This year, the CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. The examination was conducted in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

    June 7, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Processing fee needed to raise objections

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a processing fee for each question they raise objections against.

    June 7, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Objection window will open along with answer key

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The objection window will open soon after the provisional answer key has been released and will remain open for 2-3 days.

    June 7, 2024 1:45 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Where to check

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The answer key for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be available on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The answer key will also be available on cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in.

    June 7, 2024 1:42 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: Date and Time

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The date and time of release of answer key has not been announced yet.

    CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET provisional answer key awaited, updates here
