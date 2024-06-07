CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET provisional answer key awaited, updates here
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2024 Answer Key likely soon. The answer key for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be available on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The answer key will also be available on cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in....Read More
The objection window will open soon after the provisional answer key has been released and will remain open for 2-3 days. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a processing fee for each question they raise objections against.
This year, the CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. The examination was conducted in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India.
Around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG examination across the country and abroad. Follow the blog for answer key date, objection window, processing fee and other details.
exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG
cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses answer key will be available on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and also on cuetug.ntaonline.in.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: How to download provisional answer key
Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
Click on CUET UG 2024 Answer Key link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test 501) were conducted in Centres across Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad on May 29, 2024.
