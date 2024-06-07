CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET provisional answer key awaited, updates here

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2024 Answer Key likely soon. The answer key for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be available on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The answer key will also be available on cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in....Read More

The objection window will open soon after the provisional answer key has been released and will remain open for 2-3 days. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a processing fee for each question they raise objections against.

This year, the CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. The examination was conducted in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

Around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG examination across the country and abroad. Follow the blog for answer key date, objection window, processing fee and other details.