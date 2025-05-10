CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: When, how to download NTA CUET UG hall tickets

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: Know how to download the CUET UG admit card when out. (Hindustan Times)

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the CUET UG 2025. When out, candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate test can download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their application numbers and date of birth to download the CUET UG admit card....Read More

On admit cards, NTA will mention the exam centre name, test date and shift time, instructions and other details.

As per the NTA, the Admit Card of CUET (UG) -2025 of the respective candidates shall be issued 4 days prior to the examination.

Notably, the exam was tentatively scheduled to begin on May 8. However, as per the latest information, the exam will be held from May 13 to June 3.

The exam city slips have already been released, wherein candidates will learn know where their exam centres will be located. This document is not same as the admit card and is not required during exam.

On the exam day, candidates must bring the admit card along with a photo identity card to the exam venue.

Furthermore, the list of photo IDs will be mentioned on the admit card.

If there is any error on the exam city slip or admit card candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline number 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. and report it.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Visit the CUET UG website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Open the CUET UG Admit Card link. Enter your login details. Submit and download the exam city slip.

