CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: When, how to download NTA CUET UG hall tickets
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: NTA has so far not released the hall tickets for CUET UG 2025. When out, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to download their hall tickets.
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the CUET UG 2025. When out, candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate test can download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their application numbers and date of birth to download the CUET UG admit card....Read More
On admit cards, NTA will mention the exam centre name, test date and shift time, instructions and other details.
As per the NTA, the Admit Card of CUET (UG) -2025 of the respective candidates shall be issued 4 days prior to the examination.
Notably, the exam was tentatively scheduled to begin on May 8. However, as per the latest information, the exam will be held from May 13 to June 3.
The exam city slips have already been released, wherein candidates will learn know where their exam centres will be located. This document is not same as the admit card and is not required during exam.
On the exam day, candidates must bring the admit card along with a photo identity card to the exam venue.
Furthermore, the list of photo IDs will be mentioned on the admit card.
If there is any error on the exam city slip or admit card candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline number 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. and report it.
CUET UG Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets
- Visit the CUET UG website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Open the CUET UG Admit Card link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download the exam city slip.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on CUET UG Admit Card, direct link and more.
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: Exam city slip not same as admit card
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: Candidates must note that the exam city slip is not same as the admit card and is not required during exam.
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: Exam city slips released
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: The NTA has already released the exam city slips for CUET UG 2025.
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: Official website to check
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: The hall tickets will be available for download on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: When will admit cards be out?
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: The NTA said that the Admit Card of CUET (UG) -2025 of the respective candidates shall be issued 4 days prior to the examination.
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: Admit card not released yet
CUET UG 2025 Admit Card news Live: The CUET UG admit card 2025 has ot been released yet.