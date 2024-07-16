CUET UG Admit Card 2024 for re-test out at cuetug.ntaonline.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Admit Card 2024 for re-test on July 16, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the re-test can download the admit card through the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The admit card link is also available on the official link at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. CUET UG Admit Card 2024 for re-test out, download link here

The CUET UG 2024 re-test will be held on July 19, 2024. The decision to conduct the re-test was taken by the Agency after receiving the grievances from the candidates. The examination will be conducted for those affected candidates in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who will appear for the re-test should check their photo, signature, barcode on their respective admit card. If any one is missing from Photo, Signature and Barcode then candidates will have to re-download the admit card because without Photo, Signature and Barcode the Admit Card is invalid.

CUET UG Admit Card 2024 for re-test: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2024 for re-test link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for the CUET (UG) – 2024, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2024 examination was conducted in hybrid mode on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. The examination was conducted in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.48 lacs candidates. The provisional answer key was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET.