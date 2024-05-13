 CUET UG admit card 2024 released, direct link to download here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET UG admit card 2024 released, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2024 03:29 PM IST

CUET UG admit card 2024 released. The direct link to download admit card is given here.

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 13 has released admit cards of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Candidates who will take the entrance examination on these days can download their hall tickets by logging in to exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG admit card 2024 live updates.

CUET UG admit card 2024 released, direct link
CUET UG admit card 2024 released, direct link

The application number and date of birth of the candidate will be required for downloading the CUET UG admit card. Here is the direct link and steps to follow.

CUET UG admit card direct link

How to download CUET UG 2024 admit card

Go to exams.nta.ac.in.

Open the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) page.

Go to the admit card download link.

Provide your application number and date of birth.

Login and download the admit card.

For the first time, the NTA is conducting the examination in a hybrid mode. The offline or pen and paper examination, for papers with most registrations, will be held on May 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The computer based test (CBT) for the remaining papers will be conducted on May 21, 22 and 24. Admit cards and exam city slips for the CBT examination will be issued later.

On CUET UG admit cards, candidates will get to know more details about their examination centre, reporting time and paper timing, and exam day guidelines.

If any candidate faces difficulty downloading/checking the admit card, the candidate can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The candidates and their parents have been asked by the NTA to visit its websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates related to the examination.

The third edition of the CUET UG is being held for admission to undergraduate courses offered by all central universities and many other participating institutions across the country.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
