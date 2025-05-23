National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Admit Card 2025 for May 26-June 3 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG Admit Card 2025 for May 26-June 3 exam dates out, download link here

The official notice reads, "In continuation of the Public Notice dated 07 May 2025, 10 May 2025 and 15 May 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing the admit card of CUET (UG) - 2025 on 23.05.2025, for the exam days scheduled from 26 May 2025 to 03 June 2025. Exam Centre City and Exam Schedule has been shared through Advance Exam City Intimation Slip on 07 May 2025."

All appearing candidates can download the admit card using their application number and password. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.