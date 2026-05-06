The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the CUET UG Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The CUET UG exam will be held from May 11 to 31, 2026. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode. Each examination shift lasts 3 hours. A candidate may be scheduled for a minimum of 1 subject and a maximum of 3 subjects in a single shift.

Direct link to download CUET UG Admit Card 2026

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per official notice, all candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in online application form and also mentioned on admit card for proof of identity. It may be noted that candidates whose live photographs did not match with the photographs available in their Aadhaar during the filling of the application form or those who registered using any other identity proof must carry the requisite certificate in original duly signed/ attested by the Principal/ Head Master or any class-I Gazetted Officer, such as Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM/ Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy (for NRI candidates), as per format notified vide NTA Public Notice dated 07 April 2026 at the examination centre for physical verification on the day of the examination.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.