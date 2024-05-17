The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Thursday conducted the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions, or CUET-UG, in four subjects, recording 79.5% attendance and completing 72% of the scheduled examinations within two days. CUET UG Exam 2024: 79.5% attendance recorded on second day, higher than first day

The exam also began in the national capital on Thursday amid some hiccups with students complaining of confusion in locating examination centers.

The third edition of the country’s largest test is being conducted in hybrid mode for the first time.The exams of four subjects, including Chemistry, Biology, English and General Test, were scheduled for Wednesday. The offline tests will be conducted first between May 15 and 19, and after that, computer-based tests for other subjects will be between May 21 and 24.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, who is handling CUET along with NTA, said, “The second day of CUET-UG went off successfully across India. The test was conducted for Hindi, Economics, Mathematics and Physics all over India. Today, the total number of centres used across India is 1578.”

“This constitutes 27.29% of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode. Yesterday and today, we have covered 72% of the total students who have registered for CUET-UG. The average attendance today is 79.54% higher than yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, despite NTA’s reminder, some students in the national capital did not download new admit cards and reached to wrong examination centers.

Sariq Ansari (18), a resident of Mustafabad in Delhi, had reached his old designated exam centre in Saket. “When I reached the centre I was told by the security guard that there was no examination scheduled there and I am supposed to go to Pushpanjali. I did not know about the new admit card that had been issued,” he said.

“It was already too late and I could not have made it in time so I went back home instead and wrote to the NTA about my situation,” he added.

A senior NTA official assured that the representations of such students will be “taken into consideration”.

Meanwhile, the agency again reminded the students in Delhi to download fresh admit cards for the exams scheduled on May 17 and 18. “Candidates scheduled to appear for the CUET (UG) – 2024 exam in Delhi on 17 and 18 May, must download a revised Admit Card reflecting the new exam center from the official website of CUET (UG). Candidates who already downloaded admit card after 5 PM on 15 May need not download it again,” the agency said.