Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer Main exam result out at delhihighcourt.nic.in

  • High Court of Delhi has released the mains result for the Post of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer Recruitment 2020.
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 05:29 PM IST
High Court of Delhi  has released the mains result for the Post of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer Recruitment 2020. The Main (Descriptive) Examination of English Language of Junior Judicial Assistant and Restorer (open) examination -2020 was conducted on September, 19 2021.

Candidates who completed the Stage - II Main (Descriptive) English Language Examination on September 19, 2021 will be invited to take Stage - III (Qualying Stage). The English Typing Test will last ten minutes and will be conducted on computers to assess the candidate's minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute.

The English Typing Test will be held as soon in March of 2022, however, exact date has been released yet.

Direct link to check the Post of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer Recruitment 2020.

Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer Main exam: Know how to check the result

Visit the Delhi High Court's official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'ROLL NO. WISE COMPLETE RESULT OF STAGE - II: MAIN (DESCRIPTIVE) EXAMINATION OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE OF JUNIOR JUDICIAL ASSISTANT / RESTORER (OPEN) EXAMination'.

A PDF document will appear on screen

Download the Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022 for future use.

 

