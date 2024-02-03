DSSSB admit card 2024 released for Feb 6 to Feb 8 exams, direct link here
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released DSSSB Admit Card 2024 for the exams scheduled from Feb 6 to Feb 8. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB admit card link
The board will conduct the Laboratory Assistant (Biology), craft instructor-basic cosmetology ( for degree/diploma holders) and Laboratory Assistant( Ballistics) posts on February 6. The Craft Instructor- Fitter (for NTC/STC/NAC Holder) and TGT Computer Science examination will be held on February 7. On February 8, the Junior PA(English), Workshop Calculation and Science instructor, publicity assistant, photographer, and craft instructor electrician ( for NTC/STC/NAC Holder) will be conducted.
DSSSB admit card 2024: Know how to download
Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
On the homepage, click the “Admit card link of DSSSB examinations scheduled from 6th Feb 2024 to 8th Feb 2024.”
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and print it for future reference.