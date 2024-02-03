 DSSSB admit card 2024 released for Feb 6 to Feb 8 exams, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB admit card 2024 released for Feb 6 to Feb 8 exams, direct link here

DSSSB admit card 2024 released for Feb 6 to Feb 8 exams, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2024 01:00 PM IST

DSSSB Admit Card 2024 released for exams from Feb 6-8. Download from dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released DSSSB Admit Card 2024 for the exams scheduled from Feb 6 to Feb 8. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Download DSSSB Admit Card 2024 for Feb 6-8 Exams
Download DSSSB Admit Card 2024 for Feb 6-8 Exams

DSSSB admit card link 

The board will conduct the Laboratory Assistant (Biology), craft instructor-basic cosmetology ( for degree/diploma holders) and Laboratory Assistant( Ballistics) posts on February 6. The Craft Instructor- Fitter (for NTC/STC/NAC Holder) and TGT Computer Science examination will be held on February 7. On February 8, the Junior PA(English), Workshop Calculation and Science instructor, publicity assistant, photographer, and craft instructor electrician ( for NTC/STC/NAC Holder) will be conducted.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

DSSSB admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click the “Admit card link of DSSSB examinations scheduled from 6th Feb 2024 to 8th Feb 2024.”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On