DSSSB admit cards 2021 for Sept 2 exam for TGT math-male released

DSSSB admit card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the admit card of the examination of TGT Maths. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online computer based examination 2021 for the post of TGT Maths-Male is scheduled to be held on September 2.

Here’s the direct link to download DSSSB admit card 2021 for TGT Maths

How to download DSSSB admit card 2021 for TGT Maths:

Visit official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 2ND SEPT 2021".

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The DSSSB admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.