DUET PG and Ph.D 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate (PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) admit card is expected to release soon. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at nta.ac.in. The DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

The DUET PG and Ph.D Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 2 hours. The DUET PG and Pd.D exam will be held in three slots.

DUET PG 2022 admit card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in/duetexam

Click on DUET PG 2022 admit card link

Key in your log in details

DUET PG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download DUET PG 2022 admit card

Take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA and DU websites for latest updates.