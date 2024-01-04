close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / EMRS Answer Key 2023 released at emrs.tribal.gov.in, download link here

EMRS Answer Key 2023 released at emrs.tribal.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 04, 2024 12:23 PM IST

EMRS Answer Key 2023 has been released. The download link is given here.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools has released EMRS Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

EMRS Answer Key 2023 released at emrs.tribal.gov.in, download link here
EMRS Answer Key 2023 released at emrs.tribal.gov.in, download link here

The OMR answer sheet and answer key has been released on January 3, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till January 6, 2024. The candidates may challenge the answer(s) with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges, in case they are not satisfied with any of the answer(s). Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

Direct link to download EMRS Answer Key 2023

EMRS Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.
  • Click on EMRS Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys prepared by the subject experts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of EMRS.

