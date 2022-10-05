FMGE December 2022 correction begins today; These candidates need to edit forms

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the correction facility of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 application correction today, October 5.

Candidates can login at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in and edit their application forms. The last date to make corrections is October 10. No new application will be accepted during this period.

“Any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records,” NBEMS said.

NBEMS said some candidates have not uploaded their photographs and signatures as per prescribed instructions and has asked them to re-do it.

The board has uploaded detailed instructions on how to upload images, along with the notification.

Here's the list of candidates who need to re-upload images: