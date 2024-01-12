FMGE December 2023 admit cards releasing on January 15

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE December 2023 on January 15. When the FMGE December admit card is available, candidates can download it from the board's website, natboard.edu.in. FMGE December 2023 admit cards to be released on January 15, download from natboard.edu.in

“The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on 15.01.2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in”, reads the official notification

“The date of issuance of admit card as mentioned in the information bulletin for FMGE Dec 2023 and in notices published earlier should therefore be read accordingly”, it added.

FMGE December 2023 examination will be conducted on January 20.

FMGE December 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Next, click on the FMGE under the examination section.

Go to FMGE December 2023.

Click on the admit card link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Candidates can write to the helpdesk portal available through the applicant login website or call the NBEMS at +91-7996165333 regarding any questions regarding the FMGE December exam.