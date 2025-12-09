FMGE December Exam 2025: Edit window to open today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to make corrections

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will open the edit window for FMGE December Exam 2025 on December 9, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

The last date to make corrections in the application form is December 11, 2025. The final selection edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on December 29 and close on December 31, 2025.

Any information/ document can be changed /corrected during the edit window except for Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited multiple times before the window closes. The last submitted information will be saved in records.

FMGE December Exam 2025: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on FMGE December Exam 2025 edit window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes where required.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam city details will be available on January 2, 2026 and the FMGE admit card will be issued on January 14, 2025. The FMGE examination will be held on January 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.