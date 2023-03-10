Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GAT-B/BET 2023 notification out, registration begins today on dbt.nta.nic.in

GAT-B/BET 2023 notification out, registration begins today on dbt.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Mar 10, 2023 03:40 PM IST

GAT-B/BET 2023: Candidates can apply for the Biotechnology entrance test on dbt.nta.nic.in March 10 onwards.

GAT-B/BET 2023 notification out, registration begins today on dbt.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
GAT-B/BET 2023 notification out, registration begins today on dbt.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued notification for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology/Biotechnology Eligibility Test or GAT-B/BET 2023. Eligible candidates can submit forms March 10 onwards on dbt.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 31.

The application form correction window will be available from April 3 to 4. The exam is scheduled for April 23. Admit card release date and other details will be announced later.

The duration of the exam is 180 minutes and medium is English. GAT-B will take place in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm and BET will be held in the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam fee is 1,200 for OBC, EWS and unreserved candidates if they appear for either GAT-B or BET. In the same case, the fee is 600 for SC, ST and PWD candidates.

For appearing in both papers, UR, OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay 2,400 and SC, ST, PWD candidates need to pay 1,200.

GAT B is held for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions.

BET is for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

For more information, visit the exam website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news registration application form + 1 more
education news registration application form
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out