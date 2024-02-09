National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for GAT-B/BET 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2024 can do it through the official website of NTA GAT-B/BET 2024 at dbt.ntaonline.in. GAT-B/BET 2024: Registration begins at dbt.ntaonline.in, link here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till March 6, 2024. The last date for submission of the examination fee is till March 6, 2024. The correction in the particulars will open on March 8 and will close on March 9, 2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for GAT-B/BET 2024

GAT-B/BET 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTA GAT-B/BET 2024 at dbt.ntaonline.in.

Click on GAT-B/BET 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for GAT B and BET is ₹2400/- for general candidates and ₹1200/- for SC/ST/PwD category. For GAT B or BET, the application fee is ₹1200/- for General/ OBC category and ₹600/- for SC/ST/PwD category.

The GAT-B/BET 2024 examination will be conducted on April 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA GAT-B/BET 2024.

Official Notice Here