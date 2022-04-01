GAT-B/BET-2022: Registration date extended till April 3, know how to apply here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 till April 3 . Candidates can apply online through the official website of Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) & Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2022 at dbt.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can make changes in their application form April 7 to 8.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 11.03.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET), it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 31 March 2022 to 03 April 2022”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can read the official notification here.

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 will be conducted on April 23 . The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the BET exam will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

NTA GAT-B/BET 2022: How to register

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “GAT-B & BET 2022 Registration” link

Register your self

Login and fill the online application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to register here

