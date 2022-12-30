GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download IIT GATE hall ticket at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will release GATE 2023 Admit Card on January 3, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the IIT GATE admit card through the official site of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The candidate’s response is available on application portal on February 15, 2023. The answer keys will be available to candidates on February 21 and candidates can raise objections against the answer key from February 22 to February 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download IIT GATE hall ticket

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

