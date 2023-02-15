GATE 2023 candidates' responses to be published today on gate.iitk.ac.in

Candidates' responses of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be published today, February 15. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Knapur will release it on the application portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur conducted GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country. As per dates announced earlier, GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of GATE will be available from February 22 to 25.

GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16. Individual scorecards will be released on March 21.

To check recorded responses, follow the steps given below:

Steps to check GATE 2023 responses, answer key

Go to the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the candidate portal by entering the asked details.

Check your recorded responses or download the answer key.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is held at a national level to test candidates' understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

The exam is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Arts.

In addition, GATE score is also used by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment.