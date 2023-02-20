GATE 2023 provisional answer key releasing on Feb 21, know how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be releasing the answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on February 21. Candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.Candidates will be able to submit challenges to the answer keys from Feb 22 to Feb 25.

Candidates' responses to the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be published today, February 15

IIT Kanpur conducted GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country. GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16. Scorecards will be released on March 21.

GATE 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Log in to the candidate portal

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.