GATE 2023 registration deadline without late fee extended again

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has again extended the last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 without late fee. Now, candidates can submit their forms up to October 7 on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Originally, GATE 2023 application deadline (without late fee) was September 30, which was extended till October 4.

Candidates are allowed to register for the exam between October 8 and 14 as well, but during this window, they have to pay a late fee.

For the ongoing window, GATE 2023 application fee is ₹850 per paper for female candidates. After that, they have to pay and ₹1,350 per paper.

Similarly, for SC, ST, PwD candidates, the application fee is ₹850 per paper up during the regular window (up to October 7) and ₹1,350 after that.

Others, including foreign nationals have to pay ₹1,700 per paper till October 7 and ₹2,200 after that to submit GATE applications.

GATE is a national level exam that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts.

GATE result can be used for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in relevent branches.

Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.