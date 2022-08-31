GATE 2023: Registration process begins, here's direct link to apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has activated GATE 2023 registration process. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering examination registration will begin today and candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till September 30, 2022. The admit card will be available on January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2023

GATE 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on Login link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now, login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IIT GATE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON